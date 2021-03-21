Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Anesthesia Drugs industry with latest developments. Europe Anesthesia Drugs market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Anesthesia is a drug that causes a reversible loss of sensation. There are several types of anesthetic drugs available in the market, such as general anesthesia, spinal anesthesia, IV regional anesthesia, local anesthesia, peripheral nerve block, and saddle block or caudal anesthesia.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Propofol Sub-segment is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth in the General Anesthesia Drugs Segment
Propofol is a drug that has been used for a long time for various surgical procedures requiring anesthesia. Teva Pharmaceuticals had stopped manufacturing propofol for a particular time, however, the drug returned to the market in 2013. Hospira is another major player in the propofol sub-segment. In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira and created a leading global established pharmaceutical (GEP) business. Some of the companies who manufacture propofol injections are Neon Laboratories Limited, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, and Fresenius Kabi. The drug is always in demand in the market for utilization in different surgeries and is expected to witness a rapid growth in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries
4.2.2 New Approvals of Anesthetic Drugs
4.2.3 Reduction in the Cost of Newly Invented Drugs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Side Effects of General Anesthetics
4.3.2 Lack of Skilled-Anesthetics
4.3.3 Regulatory Issues
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Drug Type
5.1.1 General Anesthesia Drugs
5.1.1.1 Propofol
5.1.1.2 Sevoflurane
5.1.1.3 Desflurane
5.1.1.4 Dexmedetomidine
5.1.1.5 Remifentanil
5.1.1.6 Midazolam
5.1.1.7 Other General Anesthesia Drugs
5.1.2 Local Anesthesia Drugs
5.1.2.1 Bupivacaine
5.1.2.2 Ropivacaine
5.1.2.3 Lidocaine
5.1.2.4 Chloroprocaine
5.1.2.5 Articaine
5.1.2.6 Benzocaine
5.1.2.7 Other Local Anesthesia Drugs
5.2 Route of Administration
5.2.1 Inhalation
5.2.2 Injection
5.2.3 Other Routes of Administration
5.3 Application
5.3.1 General Surgeries
5.3.2 Plastic Surgery
5.3.3 Cosmetic Surgeries
5.3.4 Dental Surgeries
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Europe
5.4.1.1 United KIngdom
5.4.1.2 Germany
5.4.1.3 France
5.4.1.4 Italy
5.4.1.5 Spain
5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott
6.1.2 AbbVie Inc.
6.1.3 AstraZeneca
6.1.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.5 Baxter
6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
6.1.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.8 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
6.1.9 Hospira
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
