Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

Automated materials handling (AMH) refers to automation that reduces or eliminates the need for humans in material handling operations. The Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market shows various industry factors like growth, size and share.

Scope of the Report:

Automated materials handling (AMH) refers to any automation that reduces or eliminates the need for humans to check-in, check-out, sort material, or to move totes and bins containing library material. The mechanical equipment used in AMH systems include check-in machines, sorters, conveyors, singulators, stackers and unstackers, totes, bins, trolleys, and tote carriers.

Major Key Players:

The research includes:

Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Automotive is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

In Europe, leading countries, such as France and Germany, are investing heavily in machinery and equipment. Their annual robot sales to the automotive industry, as a whole, increased by an average of 7% per year over the period of 2010-2015. During the aforementioned period, the demand from automotive part suppliers increased by 9%, due to a significant order for industrial robots from the motor vehicle sector. With the modernization and digitalization of production systems, the scope for employing innovative machinery and equipment is increasing.

World-class R&D infrastructure, complete industry value-chain integration, and highly qualified workforce create an internationally reputed automotive environment in France. In addition, investments and acquisitions by leading brands, to improve the speed and quality of production, are driving the growth of the automotive end-user vertical segment in the AMH market.

The demand-driven nature of the automotive supply chain in the United Kingdom (involving increasing levels of personalization within a vehicle) are forcing suppliers to the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to opt for automation (with greater levels of flexibility), thereby, leading to the growth of the automotive end-user vertical segment in the AMH market. Russia has the largest market for four wheelers in Europe and contributes heavily to the demand for automation of the assembly lines, of which conveyors are a major part. The major demand arises from this industry, after auto majors, like Volkswagen and Daimler, setup manufacturing facilities in the country.

Germany is Expected to Have the Largest Market Share

Germany is one of the major consumers of automated material handling solutions in the world. According to the recent estimates of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Germany has a high robot density (294 units per 10,000 workers), after countries, like South Korea and Japan.

Also, Germany, being one of the largest manufacturers of robots, the availability of automated material handling solutions in the country is comparatively high. As of 2017, Germany was the fifth-largest producer of robots in the world. (IFR).

The German automotive industry has one of the largest manufacturing sectors in the world. According to the Germany Trade and Investment (GTAI) agency, of all premium brand vehicle produced globally, over 70% are German-OEM manufactured.

Many top manufacturers in the country are investing in expansion activities. For example, Audi, the third-largest maker of luxury automobiles in the world, based in Germany, plans to invest more than USD 50 billion over the next five years to expand its electric vehicle line up.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Wide Adoption of Automation in Warehouse Applications

4.3.2 Supporting Government Policies for Automation

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Workforce

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Automated-guided Vehicles

5.1.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

5.1.3 Palletizers

5.1.4 Sortation Systems

5.1.5 Conveyors

5.1.6 Software and Services

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Post and Parcel

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Airport

5.2.4 Retail

5.2.5 Food and Beverage

5.2.6 Pharmaceutical

5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Russia

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Benelux

5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Viastore Systems GmbH

6.1.2 Murata Machinery Ltd

6.1.3 Vanderlande Industries BV

6.1.4 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.5 Kardex AG (Kardex)

6.1.6 SSI SCHÄEFER AG

6.1.7 Daifuku Co. Limited

6.1.8 Viastore Systems GmbH

6.1.9 Mecalux SA

6.1.10 Witron Logistik

6.1.11 KUKA AG

6.1.12 TGW Logistics Group GmbH

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

