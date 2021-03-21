Europe Bottled Water Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Europe Bottled Water Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Bottled Water industry with latest developments. Europe Bottled Water market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The europe bottled water market report is segmented on the basis of type into still water, sparkling water, by distribution channel as supermarkets/hypermarkets, home and office delivery, convenience stores, on-trade, and others. Analysis of major countries have also been included in the report.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Europe Bottled Water Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Europe Bottled Water Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Health Concerns and Change in Water Consumption Habits
Drinking water is the major necessity of a human being and the quality of the drinking water is a growing concern of the consumers. Studies has showed that drinking tap water has increased the disease levels in various European countries. Bottled water is considered as a suitable alternative for tap water. European consumers have an additional concern towards the sparkling element in the water. The value chain of european bottled water is very much transparent so that it can be traced back till the source of the water. The strict regulations for the bottled water by the governing bodies are also a major reason for the premium quality of the products.
Germany Accounts the largest market in European bottled water
Sparkled water dominates the German bottled water market followed by functional water. The growth rates of the segments are quite low since the markets are well established. The market for plastic bottle and cans are increasing, however glass bottles dominate the packaging segment. A trend towards healthier living habits are also been seen in Germany accounting for the growth of functional water segment. Gerolsteiner Brunnen continued to lead the competitive and fragmented bottled water category in Germany.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Europe Bottled Water Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Research Phases
1.2 Study Deliverables
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Still Water
5.1.2 Sparkled Water
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Home and Office Delivery
5.2.4 On-Trade
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 United Kingdom
5.3.1.3 Italy
5.3.1.4 Spain
5.3.1.5 Russia
5.3.1.6 Belgium
5.3.1.7 France
5.3.1.8 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 The Coca-Cola Co.
6.4.2 Danone Group
6.4.3 PepsiCo
6.4.4 Nestle
6.4.5 Hoevelmann
6.4.6 Gerolsteiner Brunnen
6.4.7 Ferrarelle
6.4.8 Acqua Sant’Anna
6.4.9 San Benedetto
6.4.10 Spadel
6.4.11 Roxane S.A.
6.4.12 CoGeDi International SpA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
