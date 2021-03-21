Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices industry with latest developments. Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices refer to the instruments that are used to treat arrhythmia.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Holter Monitoring Devices is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Global Europe cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices Market
Holter monitoring devices dominate the market as these devices can be used for longer durations for diagnosing sporadic symptoms in suffering patients. They also offer faster and convenient monitoring to increase patient compliance and is also likely to enhance the treatment outcome. Furthermore, there are several advancements taking place in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market and these advances are rapidly increasing, which in turn, is driving the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. For instance, recently, NASA launched the human research facility Holter monitor (Holter), which is a modified commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device that accurately records the electrical activity of a crewmember’s heart over an extended period of time.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Use of Telecardiology
4.2.2 Ease of Use and Portability of Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices
4.2.3 Development of Smart Cardiac Monitors
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Quality Cannot be Controlled by the Devices
4.3.2 Unclear Reimbursement Policies
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Devices
5.1.1 Cardiac Telemetry Devices
5.1.2 Event Monitoring Devices
5.1.3 Continuous Rhythm Monitoring Devices
5.1.4 Holter Monitoring Devices
5.2 By Service Providers
5.2.1 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring Service Providers
5.2.2 Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities/Clinics
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 UK
5.3.1.3 France
5.3.1.4 Italy
5.3.1.5 Spain
5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Applied Cardiac Systems Inc.
6.1.2 BioTelemetry Inc.
6.1.3 Cardiac Science Corporation
6.1.4 GE Healthcare
6.1.5 iRhythm Technologies Inc.
6.1.6 Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring LLC
6.1.7 Philips Healthcare
6.1.8 Preventice Solutions
6.1.9 Medtronic PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
