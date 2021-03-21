Europe Construction Chemicals Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Europe Construction Chemicals Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Construction Chemicals industry with latest developments. Europe Construction Chemicals market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245123

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Construction Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245123

Our Research Report Includes:

Europe Construction Chemicals Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Europe Construction Chemicals Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector to Dominate the Market

– The residential segment primarily includes elite housing, middle-class housing, and low-cost housing.

– The elite class is synonymous to luxury, and housing is no exception. The demand for apartments, penthouses, villas, and bungalows in gated communities, with world-class designs and amenities, is expanding rapidly. The developers are launching projects to cater to such demands.

– The rising middle-class population, coupled with increasing disposable incomes, has facilitated expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby, increasing the use of construction chemicals in the segment, during the forecast period.

– The low-cost housing segment is rising at a steady rate, primarily owing to the various government initiatives to provide affordable housing to the urban and rural poor.

– All the aforementioned factors helps in the growth of the construction industry in the region. This, in turn, increases the demand for the construction chemicals in the residential sector in Europe, during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market in European Region

– Germany had the largest market for construction chemicals in Europe in 2018, which is expected to increase during the forecast period. Germany has the largest construction industry in Europe.

– German has been continuously investing in quality infrastructure and has one of the best infrastructures in the world. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018, the country ranked 10th in terms of infrastructure index.

– According to industry experts, the demand for new houses is estimated to be around 350,000 per year until 2020, which is expected to boost the construction sector.

– The non-residential and commercial buildings in the country are expected to witness significant growth prospects in the coming years. The growth is supported by lower interest rates, an increase in real disposable incomes, and numerous investments by the EU and the German governments.

– The construction industry in the country has been growing slowly, mainly driven by the increasing new residential construction activities.

– Hence, due to the booming housing market and real estate demand, the construction and building industry is expected to grow rapidly. This is expected to increase the demand for construction chemicals over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245123

Detailed TOC of Europe Construction Chemicals Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Construction Activities in the Region

4.1.2 Increased Adoption of Innovative Construction Procedures

4.1.3 Growing trends of Infrastructure

4.1.4 Rising Demand for Water-based Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Regulations for VOC Emission

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Concrete Admixture

5.1.2 Surface Treatment

5.1.3 Repair and Rehabilitation

5.1.4 Protective Coatings

5.1.5 Industrial Flooring

5.1.6 Waterproofing

5.1.7 Adhesives

5.1.8 Sealants

5.1.9 Grouts and Anchors

5.1.10 Cement Grinding Aids

5.2 End-use Sector

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Infrastructure

5.2.4 Residential

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Netherlands

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Turkey

5.3.8 Switzerland

5.3.9 Sweden

5.3.10 Poland

5.3.11 Belgium

5.3.12 Austria

5.3.13 Norway

5.3.14 Denmark

5.3.15 Finland

5.3.16 Portugal

5.3.17 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group

6.4.3 Ashland

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Bolton Group

6.4.6 Cementaid International Ltd.

6.4.7 CHRYSO SAS

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Fosroc, Inc.

6.4.10 Jiahua Chemicals Inc.

6.4.11 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.12 LafargeHolcim

6.4.13 MAPEI

6.4.14 Nouryon

6.4.15 RPM International Inc.

6.4.16 Selena Group

6.4.17 Sika AG

6.4.18 Thermax Global

6.4.19 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Focus on Sustainable Materials

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Workshop Trolleys Market Size and Share Analysis 2021 – Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Worldwide Growth Survey, Market Trends, and Company Overview with Covid-19 Impact till 2026

Hemorrhoid Treatment Market Size and Forecast (2021-2025): Industry Overview by Share and Trends, Top Companies with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Recent Advancements and Future Challenges

Service Level Management Market Size by Business Status 2021: Trends with Covid-19 Impact and Recovery, Growth Share, and Industry Revenue Forecast to 2025

Multifunctional Label Adhesive Market Size Analysis 2021: with Future Prospects, Global Industry Size, Investment Opportunity, Revenue Estimation, Market Share by Manufacturers, Growth Forecast to 2027

Global Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market 2021 | Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Business Size, Revenue Growth Development, Leading Players, Regional Analysis with Top Countries Forecast to 2027

Cups and Lids Packaging Market Share Analysis with Demand Status 2021 | Latest Technological Advancement, Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast Analysis 2027

Pouch Packaging Machinery Market Size Analysis by Top Countries 2021: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry Revenue, Future Growth Rate, Demand Trends and Forecast Research till 2025 – Industry Research.co

Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market Size Trends and Vendor Analysis 2021: includes Drivers and Challenges, Value Chain Analysis by Global Share, Scope and Growth Technology Forecast to 2024

Global Dental Wireless Curing Lights Market Trends Analysis Report 2021 | Latest Demand Status, Industry Professional Overview, Size and Share by Opportunity and Research Forecast to 2025

Mechanical Seals for Pumps Market Growth Size 2021, Covid-19 Impact on Global Opportunities, Business Prospects by Future Scope with Top Key Players, and Trends, Industry Supply, Demand Status till 2027

Global Sleeping Aids Market Trends by Business Prospects 2021: Future Scope with Top Players, Global Opportunities, Share Analysis and Business Growth Size Forecast to 2027

Syphilis Testing Market Size by Business Status 2021: Trends with Covid-19 Impact and Recovery, Growth Share, and Industry Revenue Forecast to 2025

Electric (E)-Mobility Service Market Research Report 2021: Top Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Industry Segmentation, Growth Size and Price Analysis Forecast to 2025

Global Residential Digital Faucets Market Growth with Top Countries Data 2021 – Share, Future Growth, Development by Industry Size, Business Overview, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis Forecast to 2023

Heart Valve Medical Market Size and Growth Share 2021 | Global Share by Manufacturers, Sales Revenue, Key Strategies Gross Margin Analysis, Development History, and Future Scope with Forecast Research 2027