Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring industry with latest developments. Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The Europe continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented by component (sensors and receivers) and geography.

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

CGMs Prove to be an Instrumental Tool, which Helps in the Improvement of Glycemic Balance

– CGMs are used to deliver a further descriptive picture of blood glucose patterns and trends than what can be achieved by traditional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.

– The current CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.

– Most of the real-time CGMs can offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.

– This factor, along with the fact that CGM devices are becoming cheaper with the advent of new technologies, like cell phone integration, the CGM market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Germany is Expected to Maintain Dominance in the Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

– In the European continuous glucose monitoring market, Germany accounted for approximately 25% of the market value in 2018. By 2024, the continuous glucose monitoring market in Europe is expected to be valued at USD 750 million. Spain accounts for the highest CAGR of 22%.

– It is imperative that the CGM devices are used alongside insulin pumps. It is observed that there may be a potential increase in diabetes population, which can be directly related to a higher number of diabetic patients using insulin pumps for diabetes management. Thus, the number of units of CGM devices sold is also expected to rise.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Sensors

5.1.1.2 Receivers

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.5 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.6 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.7.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Dexcom

7.1.3 Medtronics

7.1.4 Senseonics

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.2 Dexcom

7.2.3 Medtronics

7.2.4 Other Companies

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

