Europe Dairy Alternative Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Europe Dairy Alternative Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Dairy Alternative industry with latest developments. Europe Dairy Alternative market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Europe dairy alternatives market are available as food in the form of yogurt, frozen desserts, and others. It is also available as beverages in the form of soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and others. These dairy alternatives are sold through distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store, online, and others.

Major Key Players:

Daiya Foods Inc.

Blue Diamonds Growers

Danone

Hain Celestial

Califia Farms

Oatly Ab

Ripple Foods

Braham & Murray

Campbells

Follow Your Heart Market Overview:

Europe dairy alternative market is forecasted to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2024. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among individuals in Europe have fuelled the demand for dairy alternatives. The antioxidant properties of dairy alternatives such as almond milk that can have a protective effect against cancer and heart disease have further fuelled the demand for dairy alternatives in Europe.