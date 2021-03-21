Europe Dairy Alternative Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Europe Dairy Alternative Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Dairy Alternative industry with latest developments. Europe Dairy Alternative market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Europe dairy alternatives market are available as food in the form of yogurt, frozen desserts, and others. It is also available as beverages in the form of soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and others. These dairy alternatives are sold through distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store, online, and others.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Europe Dairy Alternative Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Europe Dairy Alternative Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Frozen Desserts witnessed as Fastest Growing Segment
Frozen desserts are projected to become the fastest growing segment in Europe dairy alternatives market. The free from the trend is growing in frozen food with more producers introducing both gluten-free and lactose-free ranges, on the background of increased consumer demand for such products in frozen food retailing. However, the lactose-free frozen food market is still limited to some of the developed markets in the region, such as Germany. Germany is the largest market in the region which is the major consumer of frozen desserts, but owing to the recent outbreaks of obesity in the country the consumers are shifting towards unsweetened dairy-free food ice-creams and desserts.
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Have Largest Market Revenue
Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets segment of the European dairy alternatives market held the largest share in 2018. Supermarkets hold a majority of shares of the retail market as they stock a wide range of products and its varieties under one roof making it convenient for consumers to choose products at one go. Similarly, hypermarkets format remain strong in countries such as France as hypermarket retailers offer lucrative discounts to the consumers. Since supermarkets/ hypermarkets purchase dairy alternative products in high volume, they tend to have better bargaining power, thereby resulting in more product discounts to consumers.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Europe Dairy Alternative Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Food
5.1.1.1 Yoghurt
5.1.1.2 Frozen Desserts
5.1.1.3 Sour Cream
5.1.1.4 Other Foods (Butter, Cheese)
5.1.2 Beverages
5.1.2.1 Soy Milk
5.1.2.2 Almond Milk
5.1.2.3 Coconut Milk
5.1.2.4 Rice Milk
5.1.2.5 Other Beverages (Cashew Milk, Oat Milk, Hemp Milk, Pea Milk)
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Online Retail Channels
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Spain
5.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3 France
5.3.4 Germany
5.3.5 Russia
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Daiya Foods Inc.
6.3.2 Blue Diamonds Growers
6.3.3 Danone
6.3.4 Hain Celestial
6.3.5 Califia Farms
6.3.6 Oatly Ab
6.3.7 Ripple Foods
6.3.8 Braham & Murray
6.3.9 Campbells
6.3.10 Follow Your Heart
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
