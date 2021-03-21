Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market in Southeast Asia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipments refer to testing devices use the amount of alcohol in exhaled breath to calculate the amount of alcohol in a person’s blood and any test administered for the technical analysis of biological specimen of human body (such as blood, urine, saliva, hair, sweat etc.), in order to detect the presence, or in some cases any prior use, of illicit parent drugs or their metabolites.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market 2019 (%)

The global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market was valued at 3869.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5179.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. While the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market size in Southeast Asia was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Desktop

Portable

Handheld

Southeast Asia Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Government Departments

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centres

Private Sectors

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Drager

Alere Inc. (Abbott)

Donglian Zhitong

ACS

Intoximeters, Inc.

C4 Development Ltd.

Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG

BACtrack

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Lion Laboratories Limited

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Southeast Asia Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….. continued

