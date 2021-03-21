Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors industry with latest developments. Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The DPP-4 inhibitors market is segmented by brands and covers the following brands, namely, Januvia, Onglyza/Kombiglyze, Tradjenta, Nesina, Galvus, and other brands. The report is segmented by geography.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Januvia Had Registered a Negative CAGR in the Historic Period.
– The DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are Tradjenta (linagliptin), Onglyza (saxagliptin), Januvia (sitagliptin), Nesina (Alogliptin), and Glavus(Vildagliptin). The European DPP-4 market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).
– Januvia holds the highest share in the DPP-4 market. However, it is expected to decrease during the forecast period, and Tradjenta is expected to gain market share, due to increased efficacy.
– The market value for Januvia had registered negative CAGR in the European region, due to the decrease in global revenue of drug. Additionally, it is facing pricing pressure due to higher discounts and rebates to maintain good managed care coverage in Europe.
Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 3.8%
– The market is directly proportional to the growing type 2 diabetic population. In most of the cases, DPP-4 are the second line of drugs prescribed for type 2 patients.
– Over the years, the European diabetic population increased tremendously, and type 2 population accounts for almost 90% of the diabetic population. The growth in diabetic population is due to it being a lifestyle disease.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug
5.1.1 Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.1.1.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)
5.1.1.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)
5.1.1.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)
5.1.1.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)
5.1.1.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)
5.1.1.6 Other DPP – 4 Drugs
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Europe
5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
5.2.1.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.7.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Merck and Co.
7.1.2 AstraZeneca
7.1.3 Bristol Myers Squibb
7.1.4 Novartis
7.1.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
7.1.6 Eli Lilly
7.1.7 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.2 Company Share Analysis
7.2.1 Merck and Co.
7.2.2 AstraZeneca
7.2.3 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
7.2.4 Novartis
7.2.5 Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
