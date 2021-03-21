Europe Food Safety Testing Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Europe Food Safety Testing Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Food Safety Testing industry with latest developments. Europe Food Safety Testing market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245114

Scope of the Report:

The Europe food safety testing market covers the food testing performed against contaminants such as pathogen, GMO, pesticide and residue, toxin, food allergen, and others. The study offers the Europe food safety testing market specifically performed for dairy, fruit & vegetable, meat & poultry, processed food, and other products.

Major Key Players:

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

Campden BRI

NSF International

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

UL LLC Market Overview:

Europe food safety testing market is forecasted to reach USD 6.16 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Food safety is a credence attribute as it cannot be observed by consumers before or after purchasing the product. Thus, testing methodologies, like traceability, microbiological quality, have been implemented both at the European and national levels to ensure effective monitoring and overall control. Moreover, the increase in food-borne diseases, contamination in food products, and rise in consumer awareness about food quality and safety are giving rise to the food safety testing market. Moreover, strict government regulations that safeguard the processed and unprocessed food products are supporting the market growth in Europe.