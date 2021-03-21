Europe Food Safety Testing Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Europe Food Safety Testing Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Food Safety Testing industry with latest developments. Europe Food Safety Testing market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The Europe food safety testing market covers the food testing performed against contaminants such as pathogen, GMO, pesticide and residue, toxin, food allergen, and others. The study offers the Europe food safety testing market specifically performed for dairy, fruit & vegetable, meat & poultry, processed food, and other products.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Europe Food Safety Testing Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Europe Food Safety Testing Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Spain Emerges as the Prominent Market
Spain is an agricultural powerhouse and is producing around 50% of Europe’s fresh fruits and vegetables. The quality and safety of fresh produce are of utmost importance, especially in the export markets. Spanish consumers are also getting aware of the highest degree of food safety, especially with animal-based food products and sensitive products like infant formulae and geriatric nutrition. Growing food safety awareness among consumers has been one of the driving factors for the food safety testing market. However, lack of awareness among small- and medium-scale food processors and the feasibility concerns of some of the testing methods have been impeding the growth. Some of the major players operating in the Spanish food testing markets are NSF International, SGS Spain, Eurofins, and ALS Global.
GMO Testing Remains the Fastest Growing Market
GMO contaminants involve the presence of the unwanted gene in the food products. Stringent GMO regulations in the EU are necessitating the vigorous testing of GMO for safety. GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) testing confirms the identity and nature of the product at every step, including supply chain, and assures compliance with import or labelling regulations for GM food. Increasing imports of soy, corn, and canola by the European countries, such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain and UK, is raising the demand for GMO testing to meet regulatory requirements, commercial contract requirements and to ensure internal quality control. UK is the fastest growing country-level market for GMO safety testing in the world and is the second highest in terms of value in the EU.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Europe Food Safety Testing Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Contaminant Type
5.1.1 Pathogen
5.1.2 GMO
5.1.3 Pesticide and Residue
5.1.4 Toxin
5.1.5 Food Allergen
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Food Type
5.2.1 Dairy
5.2.2 Fruit & Vegetable
5.2.3 Meat & Poultry
5.2.4 Processed Food
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Spain
5.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 Italy
5.3.6 Russia
5.3.7 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ALS Limited
6.4.2 AsureQuality
6.4.3 Campden BRI
6.4.4 NSF International
6.4.5 SGS SA
6.4.6 Eurofins Scientific
6.4.7 Intertek Group plc
6.4.8 UL LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
