Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Hot-melt Adhesives industry with latest developments. Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245108

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245108

Our Research Report Includes:

Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Paper, Board & Packaging

– An extremely high proportion of all industrial products are sold in packaging, either due to stability requirements for storage and transport or for aesthetic reasons.

– Applications of hot-melt adhesives range from corrugated box construction and lamination of printed sheets, to packaging materials used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores.

– Although normal envelopes and paper bags consist of just a single layer of material, most packaging materials used nowadays are of different materials that are laminated together.

– The improvement in living standards and higher incomes, especially in developing countries, have increased the demand for a broad range of products, all of which require packaging. Therefore, the demand for packaging has increased the demand for hot-melt adhesives.

– The demand for books and related materials is expected to increase with the increasing population and literacy rate around the world. This is expected to boost the demand for hot-melt adhesives in Europe.

– One of the contributing factors for the potential demand for hot-melt adhesives in the packaging industry is the traditionally low levels of automation. This has caused many packaging producers to use alternate forms of adhesives.

Germany to Dominate the Market

Germany dominated the European market share, in 2018. The automotive industry is the largest sector in Germany, which accounts for 20% of the total German industry revenues. The public consumption of hot-melt adhesives has increased by 0.5%, supported by the growth of the automotive, electronics, energy and power, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. Consumption growth is expected to add value to the market in Germany. At present, the public consumption of goods and services has increased significantly, with an increase in purchasing power. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the use of hot-melt adhesives, with demand coming from both domestic and international clients. The construction sector in Germany accounted for about 3.3% of the GDP. The residential market segment is expected to have moderately high growth. The furniture industry is also showing positive growth rates. The packaging industry has higher market potential, with increasing demand from consumers. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for the consumption of hot-melt adhesives in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245108

Detailed TOC of Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in Automotive Production

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Increasing Usage as Substitute for Solvent-borne Adhesives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Decrease in the Demand in Russia and France

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Resin Type

5.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane

5.1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

5.1.3 Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers

5.1.4 Polyolefins

5.1.5 Polyamide

5.1.6 Other Resin Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Building and Construction

5.2.2 Paper, Board, and Packaging

5.2.3 Woodworking and Joinery

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Footwear and Leather

5.2.6 Healthcare

5.2.7 Electronics

5.2.8 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Nordic Countries

5.3.8 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 AdCo (UK) Ltd

6.4.3 Arkema Group

6.4.4 artimelt AG

6.4.5 AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

6.4.6 Beardow Adams

6.4.7 Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.8 DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 DIC CORPORATION

6.4.10 DowDupont

6.4.11 Drytac

6.4.12 EOC Group

6.4.13 Franklin International

6.4.14 HB Fuller Company

6.4.15 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.16 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.17 Jowat SE

6.4.18 KLEIBERIT

6.4.19 Master Bond Inc.

6.4.20 Paramelt

6.4.21 SIKA AG

6.4.22 THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO. LTD

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Hot-melt Adhesives

7.2 Innovative Product Development To Gain Competitive Edge

7.3 Recovering Construction Industry

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Portable Industrial Vacuums Market: 2021 Business Size, Increasing Demand Status, Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Efficiencies, Top Companies Outlook with Growth Share till 2026

Solvent Recycling Market Share Analysis 2021 – Global Industry Size, Top Performing Regions, Market Growth Segments by Opportunities with Strategic Assessment Forecast to 2025

Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Trends by Size and Share 2021: Growth Strategies adopted by Top Players, Latest Research with Impact of Covid-19, Business Prospects Forecast to 2025

Global Liquid Chromatography Detectors Market Trends by Business Prospects 2021: Future Scope with Top Players, Global Opportunities, Share Analysis and Business Growth Size Forecast to 2027

Low Flow High Head Pumps Market Trends Insights and Forecast Research 2021-2027 | Competition Strategies, Business Opportunities and Share Demand, Global Size and Future Investment Analysis with Covid-19 Impact

Global Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market 2021 | Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Business Size, Revenue Growth Development, Leading Players, Regional Analysis with Top Countries Forecast to 2027

Coding and Marking Equipment Market Analysis by Size and Growth Insights 2021: Research includes Key Findings, Industry Developments, Business Analysis by Share and Top Key Players Forecast 2025 | Industry Research.co

Glassware Dryer Market Size Analysis with Emerging Technologies 2021: Impact of Covid-19 on Global Industry Share and Growth Segments, Development Status and Revenue Forecast to 2027

Wi-Fi Analytics Solution Market Growth Analysis with Sales Estimation 2021: Forecast Value and Industry Size Analysis by Leading Players, Business Development Outlook with Top Regions with Impact of Covid-19 till 2025

Wearable Exoskeleton Market Share 2021: with Covid-19 Outbreak, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Trends, Global Industry Size with Future Growth Rate Forecast to 2027

Global Vermicompost Market Trends Analysis Report 2021 | Latest Demand Status, Industry Professional Overview, Size and Share by Opportunity and Research Forecast to 2025

Cordyceps Sinensis Market Size 2021: Future Trends with CAGR Value, Industry Share, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2025

Full-Body Scanner Market Report by Growth Opportunities 2021, Top Key Players Analysis by Demand Status, Industry Size and Share Forecast with Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Regional Trends 2023

Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Growth Analysis Report 2021: Global Industry Size, Market Demand and Forthcoming Development, Current Trends, Top Companies Research Forecast to 2027

Apple Cider Vinegar Supplement Market 2021: Global Size and Business Growth, Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Emerging Trends, Demand Status, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2027