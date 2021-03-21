Europe Human Insulin Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Europe Human Insulin Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Human Insulin industry with latest developments. Europe Human Insulin market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by Product Type (Basal or Long-acting Insulins, Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins, Traditional Human Insulins, Combination Insulins, and Biosimilar Insulins), and Geography.

Major Key Players:

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Biocon Market Overview:

The European human insulin market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024), and it is estimated to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2019.

– Diabetes is generally considered as a lifestyle-related disease. Over time, incidences of the disease have increased outrageously, with the increase in population levels.

– Prevalence of diabetes among all age groups in the European region is increasing mainly due to obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

– The prevalence of autoimmune Type 1 Diabetes is also rising in Europe, and as per sources, Europe has the highest number of children with Type 1 Diabetes. The European countries that are making the most significant contribution to the overall numbers of Type 1 Diabetes in children are the United Kingdom, the Russian Federation, and Germany.