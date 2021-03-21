Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity industry with latest developments. Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

In recent years, inflight entertainment (IFE) has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems. The market study includes only the analysis of the European region.

Major Key Players:

Thales Group

Lufthansa Systems AG

Inmarsat PLC

Panasonic Corporation

Immfly

Burrana Inc.

Viasat Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Gogo LLC Market Overview:

The European inflight entertainment and connectivity market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 7.5% during the forecast period.

– Increasing passenger traffic in the region is generating demand for new generation aircraft, which in turn, is generating demand for inflight entertainment and connectivity systems.