Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity industry with latest developments. Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
In recent years, inflight entertainment (IFE) has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems. The market study includes only the analysis of the European region.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
The Connectivity Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The connectivity segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for connectivity has grown steadily and the consumers are prioritizing it over most of the other amenities. To cater to this demand, the airlines of the region are collaborating with the inflight connectivity providers, like Gogo LLC, Inmarsat, and Global Eagle, among others, to integrate their existing system with LTE technology and satellite communication technology. These technologies are helping airlines enhance their customer experience. Earlier in 2017, IAG announced its plans to equip more than 300 aircraft with EAN and aims to install EAN in 90% of its short-haul fleet by the first half of 2019. Additionally, the partnership and collaborations of the major players to provide uninterrupted services at higher speeds are propelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Rest of Europe Currently Holds the Highest Market Share
The Rest of Europe segment currently has the highest market share in the European inflight entertainment and connectivity market. This is majorly due to fleet modernization of airlines with the latest entertainment and connectivity solutions. British Airways introduced onboard Wi-Fi services (in two packages, namely, Browse (starting from Euro 4.99) and Stream (starting from Euro 7.99)) on a total of three aircraft in February 2018 and announced its plan to extend this service to more than 118 aircraft in the coming two years. Moreover, the development of the aviation industry in countries, like Spain, Switzerland, and Greece, among others, is also expected to make the airlines install advanced entertainment systems, along with high-speed non-buffering internet, to enhance the passenger experience.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Content
5.1.3 Connectivity
5.2 Fit
5.2.1 Linefit
5.2.2 Retrofit
5.3 Class
5.3.1 First Class
5.3.2 Business Class
5.3.3 Economy Class
5.4 Country
5.4.1 Germany
5.4.2 France
5.4.3 Russia
5.4.4 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Thales Group
6.4.2 Lufthansa Systems AG
6.4.3 Inmarsat PLC
6.4.4 Panasonic Corporation
6.4.5 Immfly
6.4.6 Burrana Inc.
6.4.7 Viasat Inc.
6.4.8 Collins Aerospace
6.4.9 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)
6.4.10 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
6.4.11 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.12 Gogo LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
