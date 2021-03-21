Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps industry with latest developments. Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by component (pump device, infusion set, and reservoir) and region.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Technological Advances in Insulin Delivery Systems

– Prevalence of diabetes among all ages in the European region is increasing, mostly due to obesity, an unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity.

– The prevalence of autoimmune type 1 diabetes is also growing in Europe, and as per the sources, Europe has the highest number of children with type 1 diabetic patients.

– The European countries that are making the most substantial contribution to the overall numbers in type 1 diabetes in children are the United Kingdom, the Russian Federation, and Germany. This demand surges for a considerable need for the insulin market.

– Patients with diabetes know that keeping blood sugar levels in a safe range is extremely important, and good blood sugar control not only makes one feel well, but also helps prevent long-term diabetes complications, such as blindness, kidney failure, and heart disease.

– With technological advances, a better way for insulin administration has been discovered for the patients who need tighter control over blood sugar and glycated hemoglobin levels (HbA1C), reducing the chance of long-term complications associated with diabetes. One such advancement is the delivery of insulin through insulin pump.

Germany Holds the Highest Market Share in the European Insulin Pump Market

– Germany held a 34% market share in the Europe insulin infusion pump market in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, due to the favorable reimbursement policy.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1 Insulin Pump

5.1.2 Infusion Set

5.1.3 Reservoir

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.1.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.1.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.2.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.2.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.3.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.3.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.4.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.4.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.5 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.5.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.5.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.6.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.6.3 By Reservoir

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Medtronic

7.1.2 Insulet

7.1.3 Roche

7.1.4 Animas

7.1.5 Tandem

7.1.6 Ypsomed

7.1.7 Cellnovo

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Animas

7.2.3 Medtronic

7.2.4 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITES AND FUTURE TRENDS

