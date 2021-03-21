Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Estonia Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The legal environment of the major channel in health and beauty specialist retailers – chemists/pharmacies – changes in 2020. The main point which is set to impact performance of the whole channel is related to the ownership rights of pharmacies. As per the new regulation, the self-employed person must be a pharmacist and work as the manager in at least one general pharmacy operating on the basis of an activity licence issued to the person. In reality this means that the number of pharmacies ma…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798084-health-and-beauty-specialist-retailers-in-estonia
Euromonitor International’s Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Estonia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Non-Grocery Specialists.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-off-street-parking-management-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-11
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/orexin-receptor-hypocretin-receptor-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Estonia
Euromonitor International
April 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Changes in legal environment anticipated to impact sales
Demand for beauty and health benefits the category
Widening product portfolio helps sales of chemists/pharmacies
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leader remains the same
Euroapteek OÜ established as a strong player
Multi-channel approach and diversified portfolio will prevail
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 2 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019
Table 8 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019
Table 9 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024
Table 10 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/