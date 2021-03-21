Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Ecuador Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Beauty specialist retailers and vitamins and dietary supplements specialist retailers drove current value growth in health and beauty specialist retailers in 2019. Vitamins and dietary supplements specialist retailers also led growth in terms of sites/outlets expansion. Trends towards preventative health care and holistic self-care are motivating purchases of vitamins and dietary supplements as consumers seek to avoid future high health care costs and improve and support their overall wellbeing

Euromonitor International’s Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Ecuador report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Grocery Specialists.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Ecuador

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Consumers seek preventative health care, preferring natural to synthetic products

Health and wellness trend supports sales in health and beauty specialist retailers

Independent chemists and pharmacies lose share to leading players

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Sana Sana and Fybeca remain the leading brands among health and beauty specialists

Store-based retailers lead distribution; e-commerce continues to gain ground

Discounts and promotions characterise trade in health and beauty

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 8 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 9 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 10 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

