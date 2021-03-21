France’s Economy Contracts Slightly More Than Estimated in 4Q

The French economy’s contraction in the fourth quarter of 2020 was slightly more pronounced than previously estimated, data from the country’s statistics agency Insee showed Friday.

In the October-December period, gross domestic product shrank 1.4% from the previous quarter–0.1 percentage point more than the preliminary estimate of a 1.3% contraction released on Jan. 29.

GDP in the quarter contracted 4.9% from a year earlier, the data showed. The decline was 0.1 percentage point less than the 5% drop previously estimated.

The French economy–the eurozone’s second largest–is expected to contract again in the first quarter of 2021, as extended government restrictions to contain the coronavirus hinder economic activity.

Source: Dow Jones

Because it can’t be stored at scale, power prices are massively more volatile than oil prices—wholesale prices in Texas’s power market last week rose by more than 10,000% in a few hours. (To be fair, the sector’s billing practices mean that few consumers see these prices in a timely fashion, and therefore are unlikely to react to price changes, even ones as dramatic as this.)

Just as for oil and gas, growing trade in the components of the renewable energy industry also create geopolitical leverage. Most wind turbines and solar panels are made overseas, and so is the mining and processing of base minerals used in the manufacture of those components (as well as in EVs, consumer electronics, and military goods). Just last week, for example, we saw reports that China is considering trade controls on rare earth metals, and President Biden yesterday directed a federal review of critical supply chains.

Other systemic changes may exacerbate the growing risks in the power sector: Rapid growth of intermittent renewable power sources makes grid management more challenging; a larger EV fleet could lead to more concentrated demand spikes; and greater interconnectivity of our devices mean a greater potential for more widespread outages. To be fair, there is also potential for microgrids to reduce system-wide vulnerability and for EVs to eventually help with peak power demand management—so some of these changes may prove to make power markets less vulnerable to disruption: Not surprisingly, the future is uncertain! Even then, a less diversified power generation pool would heighten risks.

Finally, power may become a more internationally-traded commodity, more like fossil fuels, given aspirationsby China and other countries to build international grids thru long-distance high-voltage lines. These proposals face significant challenges given the difficulty of moving power over long distances; additionally, if power trade develops with no dominant supplier, this risk may not materialize…but if dominant suppliers emerge in an international power market, so will economic and political leverage.

What should we make of all this? Electricity is the new oil when it comes to security. Policymakers in Washington and other world capitals have spent 50 years worrying about how to manage oil supply disruptions. But the immediacy of power outages and the ubiquity of critical elements of modern life powered by electricity mean the impact of oil supply disruptions are a walk in the park compared with our power vulnerabilities. And our dependence on electricity and our vulnerability to disruptions are rising. It is critical that we recognize that our national security – and a successful climate policy – both depend on building a more a robust and resilient power system. (And this is from a guy who has spent 35 years working on oil & security!)

Source: Forbes

