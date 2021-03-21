Global Hosiery Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Since hosiery products are not clothing essentials in consumers’ wardrobes, the new normal of staying indoors and working from home dramatically undermined the demand for hosiery. Combined with Singapore’s hot and humid weather conditions, it is also unlikely that consumers will purchase hosiery to be worn indoors, since most hosiery products are usually worn under skirts and dresses by women when attending their workplaces. In addition, constrained consumers’ discretionary spending as well as s…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263792-hosiery-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Hosiery in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Non-Sheer Hosiery, Sheer Hosiery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/crime-risk-report-market-2021-global-leading-companies-analysis-revenue-trends-and-forecasts-2027-2021-02-11

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wireless-eeg-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

.

Hosiery in Singapore

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lifestyle factors due to the pandemic wipe out demand for hosiery

Travel restrictions further drive down sales of hosiery

Non-sheer hosiery impacted by lower participation in sports activities

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Fashion players continue to expand hosiery product offerings

Hosiery category remains fragmented

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Hosiery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Hosiery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 Fashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Asia Pacific 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105