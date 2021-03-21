Non-woven Fabrics Market Report 2021 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles and Demand Forecasts to 2027

Request Download Sample

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Non-woven Fabrics market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.

In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utilities industry, report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Non-woven Fabrics market. All the data that has been presented in report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Non-woven Fabrics are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.

Key players in the global Non-woven Fabrics market covered in Chapter 13:

Avgol Ltd

Berry Global Inc

Freudenberg and Co. KG

KCWW

Glatfelter

Fiberwebindia Ltd

Suominen Corporation

Fitesa

TWE GmbH and Co. KG

DowDuPont

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Johns Manville

Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd

Toray Industries Inc

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Non-woven Fabrics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyethylene

Rayon

Wood Pulp

Bi-component

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Non-woven Fabrics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hygiene

Construction

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2020-2025 Non-woven Fabrics Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Non-woven Fabrics Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Non-woven Fabrics Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Non-woven Fabrics Market Forces

Chapter 4 Non-woven Fabrics Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Non-woven Fabrics Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Non-woven Fabrics Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Non-woven Fabrics Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Non-woven Fabrics Market

Chapter 9 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Non-woven Fabrics Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

