Global Footwear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The new norm of working from home and staying indoors to reduce social interactions in the wake of the pandemic have led to decline in demand for and purchases of formal footwear styles for both men and women, including styles such as heels or dress shoes. In addition, the growing trend for dressing in casual wear to the workplace has also driven down consumer spending on formal footwear products. Combined with the cutbacks on discretionary spending, formal footwear players, especially luxury fo…
Euromonitor International’s Footwear in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Children’s Footwear, Men’s Footwear, Women’s Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Footwear in Singapore
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Formal styles of footwear to suffer due to lifestyle factors
Outdoor-based footwear declines due to reduced outdoor activities
Performance footwear not as affected
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Footwear brands strive to elevate omnichannel retail experiences
Athleisure trend remains relevant
Footwear brands increase focus on sustainability
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
FACE MASKS
