Global Footwear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The new norm of working from home and staying indoors to reduce social interactions in the wake of the pandemic have led to decline in demand for and purchases of formal footwear styles for both men and women, including styles such as heels or dress shoes. In addition, the growing trend for dressing in casual wear to the workplace has also driven down consumer spending on formal footwear products. Combined with the cutbacks on discretionary spending, formal footwear players, especially luxury fo…

Product coverage: Children’s Footwear, Men’s Footwear, Women’s Footwear.

Table of Contents

Footwear in Singapore

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Formal styles of footwear to suffer due to lifestyle factors

Outdoor-based footwear declines due to reduced outdoor activities

Performance footwear not as affected

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Footwear brands strive to elevate omnichannel retail experiences

Athleisure trend remains relevant

Footwear brands increase focus on sustainability

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 12 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 18 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 Fashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Asia Pacific 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

