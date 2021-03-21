Golar LNG Partners LP preliminary fourth quarter and financial year 2020 results

Golar LNG Partners LP generated operating income of $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, exclusive of its interest in FLNG Hilli Episeyo.

The Partnership reported net income attributable to unit holders of $20.7 million for the fourth quarter after accounting for $0.4 million of non-cash mark-to-market interest rate swap gains.

The Partnership generated distributable cash flow1 of $31.6 million for the fourth quarter resulting in a distribution coverage ratio1 of 22.09. Golar Partners entered into an agreement and plan of merger (“the merger”, “the merger agreement”, or “the transaction”) with New Fortress Energy Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (“NFE”) whereby NFE will acquire all of the Partnership’s common units for $3.55 per unit.

In addition, Golar LNG Limited (“Golar”) entered into an agreement with NFE to transfer all the membership interests in Golar GP LLC to NFE for $5.1 million in cash, equivalent to $3.55 per general partner unit (“the GP Transfer agreement”).

The Partnership’s common unitholders voted to approve the merger with NFE on February 24, 2021. The closing of the merger is also conditioned upon receipt of a number of other approvals and consents.

The Partnership declared a distribution for the fourth quarter of $0.0202 per common unit.

Financial Results Overview

Golar Partners reports net income attributable to unit holders of $20.7 million and operating income (which excludes its share of Hilli Episeyo which is accounted for under the equity method) of $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 (“the fourth quarter” or “Q4”), as compared to net income attributable to unit holders of $17.4 million and operating income of $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 (“the third quarter”, “prior quarter” or “Q3”) and net income attributable to unit holders of $30.4 million and operating income of $36.3 million for Q4 2019.

In order to incorporate the economic performance of the FSRU Golar Freeze into total partnership performance, management has determined that it will measure the performance of the Golar Freeze sales-type lease based on Adjusted EBITDA1 (EBITDA as adjusted for the amount invoiced under sales-type lease in the period).

The Partnership’s Q4 Adjusted Operating Revenues1 including amounts invoiced under the Golar Freeze sales-type lease and the Partnership’s effective share of operating revenues from FLNG Hilli Episeyo, increased by $0.8 million relative to Q3. Following the annual settlement meeting with charterers of the NR Satu, Q3 operating revenues were negatively impacted by the reimbursement of $0.5 million of 2019 operating costs overpaid by the charterers. The remainder of the increase is attributable to recognition of the Partnership’s 2.5% share of revenues from Hilli Episeyo’s 2019 and 2020 overproduction and a higher average daily rate achieved by the LNGC Golar Maria. Voyage and commission expenses at $1.9 million increased by $0.3 million relative to the prior quarter primarily due to positioning costs incurred by the Golar Maria ahead of its term charter that commenced during the quarter. Both utilization and average daily TCE1 were in line with the prior quarter at 98% and $101,100 respectively.

Vessel operating expenses decreased by $1.8 million from $20.1 million in Q3 to $18.3 million in Q4. The cost of charter flights to effect crew changes, quarantine and extending crew contracts decreased for the FSRUs Golar Eskimo and Golar Igloo. Crew costs in respect of the FLNG Hilli Episeyo were also lower for the quarter. Legal and professional costs incurred in connection with the merger with NFE together with the non-cash expensing of certain legacy front end engineering and design costs for Hilli Episeyo both contributed to a $1.8 million increase in administrative expenses, from $3.5 million in Q3 to $5.3 million in Q4.

A decrease in LIBOR rates and ongoing principal repayments resulted in a $1.4 million decrease in interest expense, from $17.8 million in Q3 to $16.4 million in Q4. Further increases in longer-term swap rates resulted in a mark-to-market gain on interest rate swaps and a gain on derivative instruments of $0.4 million during the quarter. As of December 31, 2020, the average fixed interest rate of swaps related to bank debt, including the Partnership’s effective share in respect of Hilli Episeyo was approximately 2.3%.

The third quarter dividend in respect of FLNG Hilli Episeyo was delayed until costs associated with its scheduled early October maintenance window had been accurately estimated. These were finalized during Q4 and the dividend was paid. Surplus cash in Hilli LLC was also distributed to shareholders in the form of a special dividend. The Partnership’s share of this amounted to approximately $3.0 million. Distributable cash flow1 increased as a result and the distribution coverage ratio1 increased accordingly, to $31.6 million and 22.09 respectively.

Operational Review

Fleet utilization at 98% was in line with the prior quarter.

FLNG Hilli Episeyo, which completed its scheduled maintenance window in October, on time and without issue, continues to maintain 100% commercial uptime and reliably deliver quarterly LNG tolling revenues. Charterers Perenco and SNH were also billed for 2019 and 2020 overproduction. The Partnership’s 2.5% share of this amounted to $0.2 million. Early in the new year FLNG Hilli Episeyo achieved another milestone, the production of its 7 millionth cubic meter of LNG and export of its 50th cargo. The vessel continues to maintain 100% commercial uptime and most recently exported its 52nd cargo.

During the quarter, the LNGC Golar Maria commenced its term charter. The vessel is due to undergo its scheduled 5-yearly dry docking in Q2 2021. Logistics associated with reactivating the LNGC Golar Mazo from layup in a COVID-19 constrained environment together with the time and cost associated with completing its required drydock meant that the vessel was not available to trade over the exceptionally strong December/January period. The customized positioning of the FSRU Golar Igloo’s loading arms for the KNPC facility and the need to complete its scheduled winter maintenance window in Dubai also prevented this vessel from easily being traded as a carrier during its scheduled January/February downtime. The vessel has now commenced its 2021 regas season offshore Kuwait.

Financing and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, Golar Partners had cash and cash equivalents of $48.8 million. Adjusted Net Debt1 as at December 31, 2020 was $1,399.3 million, including the Partnership’s $389.3 million share of debt in respect of FLNG Hilli Episeyo. Q4 2020 Total Adjusted EBITDA1 amounts to $77.0 million. Based on the above, the Q4 Adjusted Net Debt1 to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA1 ratio was 4.5x. As of December 31, 2020, Golar Partners had interest rate swaps with a notional outstanding value of approximately $1,233.8 million (including swaps with a notional value of $250.0 million in connection with the Partnership’s Norwegian USD bonds and $389.3 million in respect of Hilli Episeyo), representing approximately 85% of total debt and finance lease obligations, including assumed debt in respect of Hilli Episeyo, net of restricted cash.

The average fixed interest rate of swaps related to bank debt, including the Partnership’s effective share in respect of Hilli Episeyo is approximately 2.3% with an average remaining period to maturity of approximately 2.9 years as of December 31, 2020.

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/watch-free-real-sociedad-vs-barcelona-live-spanish-primera-division-online-free-tv-coverage/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/hd-tv-real-sociedad-vs-barcelona-live-stream-watch-live-tv-la-liga-soccer-match/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/free-tv-real-sociedad-vs-barcelona-live-how-to-watch-online-stream-of-la-liga-soccer-match/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/live-official-barcelona-vs-real-sociedad-live-stream-online-tv-coverage-free/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/live-online-barcelona-vs-real-sociedad-live-2021-watch-online-hd-tv-coverage-online/

https://minskherald.com/advert/crackstream-real-sociedad-vs-barcelona-live-online-la-liga-soccer-match-free-tv-2/

https://minskherald.com/advert/crackstream-real-sociedad-vs-barcelona-live-online-soccer-match-in-hd-free-2/

https://minskherald.com/advert/real-sociedad-vs-barcelona-live-online-la-liga-soccer-match-online-streaming-in-free-2/

https://minskherald.com/advert/free-stream-barcelona-vs-real-sociedad-live-soccer-la-liga-watch-now-live-hd-2/

https://minskherald.com/advert/live-tv-barcelona-vs-real-sociedad-live-la-liga-watch-live-soccer-match-online-tv-coverage-2/