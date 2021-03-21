Launch of the Nigerian Port Sector Process

In a bid to improve Nigeria’s ranking on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) and to promote transparency, eliminate bottlenecks and illegal demands at seaports and terminals, the Nigerian Government has launched its Nigerian Ports Process Manual (NPPM).

This manual is a collation of various processes extracted from standard operating procedures of stakeholders in the port sector. The aim is to improve operations, service timelines, efficiency and accountability in the port sector.

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has been appointed as the implementation lead agency for NPPM, while all federal government agencies in the maritime sector have pledged to support the smooth take-off of the NPPM. The agencies include the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and others.

The Standard Club has since May 2020, been a member of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), an organisation that is dedicated to a goal of fair trade and a maritime industry that is free of corruption. MACN has been part of several initiatives to improve the operating environment in Nigerian ports and terminals. Specifically, these have involved the harmonisation of all vessel port clearance procedures and guidelines and implementation of port sector ‘Grievance Reporting Mechanism’, giving private sector and external stakeholders an escalation channel when corrupt demands are made. These are available through the Port Service Support Portal (PSSP) hosted by NSC.

MACN also launched an anonymous impact survey to assess the impact of their efforts and to better understand the evolving situation in Nigerian ports and terminals. The link to the impact survey can be found here.

Source: The Standard Club

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/espnu-live-tv-tennessee-at-alabama-live-stream-online-now-for-free/

https://azoptometricsociety.com/advert/espnu-watch-tv-tennessee-at-alabama-live-stream-online-for-free-full-tv-coverage/

https://azoptometricsociety.com/advert/espnu-hd-tv-tennessee-at-alabama-live-stream-full-match-for-free/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/live-tv-tennessee-at-alabama-live-stream-online-now-for-free/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/espnu-watch-providence-vs-depaul-live-stream-online-free-tv-channel-2021/

https://azoptometricsociety.com/advert/espnu-live-tv-providence-vs-depaul-live-stream-full-match-for-free-2021/

https://azoptometricsociety.com/advert/espnu-providence-vs-depaul-live-stream-online-full-match-2021/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/espnu-free-providence-vs-depaul-live-stream-free-tv-coverage-in-hd-2021/