Global Sportswear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The involvement of residents participating in sports plays an important role in the growth of sportswear and sports footwear with Dubai and Abu-Dhabi typically hosting a wide range of sports events, from international annual events to leading regional events. As a highly dynamic and cosmopolitan city, Dubai is one of the largest event hubs globally, and a leading destination worldwide for sports tourists such as golf and horse racing. Dubai also provides a diverse range of facilities for enthusi…
Euromonitor International’s Sportswear in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Sportswear in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Suspension of exercise and sports events negatively impacts sales of sportswear
Sports-inspired apparel sees some demand from consumers seeking comfortable clothing to wear around the house
Price-sensitive consumers seek special discounts and increasingly turn online
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sportswear to see increased popularity as gyms reopen and events commence
Sportswear to be influenced by comfort, health, and celebrity trends
Major brands set to maintain strong category hold, though Under Armour will increasingly gain share
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Sportswear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
FACE MASKS
Summary 1 Fashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Middle East and Africa – 2020
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
….continued
