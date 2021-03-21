Global Sportswear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The involvement of residents participating in sports plays an important role in the growth of sportswear and sports footwear with Dubai and Abu-Dhabi typically hosting a wide range of sports events, from international annual events to leading regional events. As a highly dynamic and cosmopolitan city, Dubai is one of the largest event hubs globally, and a leading destination worldwide for sports tourists such as golf and horse racing. Dubai also provides a diverse range of facilities for enthusi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201497-sportswear-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Sportswear in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/retirement-communities-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-drivers-market-endpoints-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sportswear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-network-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Sportswear in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Suspension of exercise and sports events negatively impacts sales of sportswear

Sports-inspired apparel sees some demand from consumers seeking comfortable clothing to wear around the house

Price-sensitive consumers seek special discounts and increasingly turn online

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sportswear to see increased popularity as gyms reopen and events commence

Sportswear to be influenced by comfort, health, and celebrity trends

Major brands set to maintain strong category hold, though Under Armour will increasingly gain share

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Sportswear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 Fashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Middle East and Africa – 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105