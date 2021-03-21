Global Jeans Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The fashion spotlight during the quarantine that took up most of the year was focused on comfort and resulted in peak demand for sweatpants, thus undermining the need for jeans. The home-office strategy adopted by many companies saw an important group of consumers opt for even more casual items of loungewear. Despite all the difficulties, jeans remain one of the most important items of clothing in Brazilians’ wardrobes. As Brazil is one of the largest manufacturers of denim in the world, the bro…

Euromonitor International’s Jeans in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Jeans in Brazil

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Social restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19 severally reduce jeans sales

Problems in supply chain negatively impact jeans demand

Despite the difficult year, jeans remain basic items in growing capsule wardrobes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased sales of sweatpants, knitwear and gym wear expected to remain relevant in the coming years

New fabric technologies in jeans are expected to drive the category

More diverse shapes and touches see positive prospects together with calming and vibrant colours

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Jeans by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Jeans by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Jeans: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Jeans: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Apparel and footwear suffers historic decline due to COVID-19 pandemic

Brazil among the world’s epicentres of COVID-19

Demand for social responsibility forces innovation

Mass introduction to e-commerce expected to gain traction

Optimism about the future tinged with concerns about intensified social inequality

MARKET DATA

Table 27 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 28 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 29 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 30 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 33 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 34 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 ashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in the Americas – 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

