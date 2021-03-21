Global Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is a thermoplastic made from the monomer ethylene. It was the first grade of polyethylene, produced in 1933 by Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) using a high pressure process via free radical polymerization.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) in US, including the following market information:

US Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

US Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market 2019 (%)

The global Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Autoclave Process

Tubular Process

US Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Film

Injection Molding

Coating

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total US Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

LyondellBasell

DowDuPont

INEOS

SABIC

BASF

Borealis

ExxonMobil Chemical

GE Oil & Gas

British Polythene

Westlake Chemical

Braskem

Nova Chemicals

Sinopec

Chevron Phillips

Huntsman

LG Chem

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

