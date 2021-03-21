Global Footwear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The dramatic reduction in social occasions outside the home saw consumers’ demand for new footwear items shrink in unprecedented terms. The restrictions on operating conditions of physical retailing also imposed more limited working hours and discouraged consumers from visiting points of sale. As an important footwear manufacturer in a global context, Brazil also saw local producers pause operations at the beginning of the quarantine period, causing layoffs of approximately 16% of the workforce…

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 pandemic hindered demand for and production of footwear in Brazil

Social distancing, cocooning and lower average income led to new possible demands

Large manufacturers saw better prospects to explore new channels and resist the crisis

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Discontinued government support likely obstacle to stronger pace of recovery

Protectionism measures about to be renewed to maintain competitiveness of local industry

Market consolidation and new approaches in e-commerce indicate the paths of growth

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Apparel and footwear suffers historic decline due to COVID-19 pandemic

Brazil among the world’s epicentres of COVID-19

Demand for social responsibility forces innovation

Mass introduction to e-commerce expected to gain traction

Optimism about the future tinged with concerns about intensified social inequality

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 ashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in the Americas – 2020

.