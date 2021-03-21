Global Apparel and Footwear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazil had already been seeing very modest growth across apparel and footwear categories due to the weak macroeconomic situation since 2014. After years of macroeconomic turmoil in 2015 and 2016, Brazil’s economy has witnessed years of weak growth. By stretching the lifecycle of apparel and footwear items, it was not until 2017 that consumer demand for replacement saw the industry record a jump in sales. However, the following years resumed timid growth. In 2019,…

Euromonitor International's Apparel and Footwear in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Apparel and footwear suffers historic decline due to COVID-19 pandemic

Brazil among the world’s epicentres of COVID-19

Demand for social responsibility forces innovation

Mass introduction to e-commerce expected to gain traction

Optimism about the future tinged with concerns about intensified social inequality

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to severe macroeconomic downturn and causes historic decline for womenswear

Production, imports and logistics face global difficulties and Brazil sees supply chain challenges

Womenswear continues as the most important segment within apparel

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The prospect of mass vaccinations expected to boost social indicators, interactions and sales

Changes brought by COVID-19 are expected to favour specific segments in the long term

M&As and market consolidation among the main growth paths

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to worst historic results for menswear with social restrictions and lower average income

Seasonal dates undermined by social restrictions

Men’s conservative consumption in Brazil tends to become even more basic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Mass vaccination is expected to boost sales in the coming years

Stronger home-office culture will increase demand for casual fashion and online retailing

Mergers and acquisitions are expected to be important growth vectors

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Childrenswear sees social restrictions and lower average incomes shrink sales

Severe lockdown measures for retailers see many smaller players cease operations

Important sales dates hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong fashion retailers find partnerships with successful children’s brands

Online baby showers, WhatsApp interactions and new solutions to increase engagement

Second-hand retailers focused on childrenswear see growing number of initiatives

