Russia to lift oil exports from its Western ports by 5.6% in March vs February – schedule

Russia plans to increase oil exports from its Western sea ports, Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk, to 5.65 million tonnes in March from 4.83 million tonnes in the February plan, according to the preliminary schedule seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

On a daily basis loadings will rise by 5.6% in March from the current month, Reuters calculations showed.

Russian flagship Urals oil loadings from Baltic ports will rise to 4.1 million tonnes from 3.6 million tonnes in February.

Exports of Urals and Siberian Light from the Black Sea’s Novorossiisk will increase to 1.55 million tonnes from 1.23 million tonnes in this month’s plan, according to the document.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Haldane’s comments prompted British government bond prices to fall to their lowest level in almost a year and sterling to rise as he warned that investors may not be adequately positioned for the risk of higher inflation and Bank Rate.

“There is a tangible risk inflation proves more difficult to tame, requiring monetary policymakers to act more assertively than is currently priced into financial markets,” Haldane said.

He pointed to the BoE’s latest estimate of slack in Britain’s economy, which was much smaller and likely to be less persistent than in the years following the 2007-09 financial crisis, thereby leaving less room for the economy to grow before generating inflationary pressure.

Haldane also cited a glut of savings built by businesses and households during the pandemic that could be unleashed, as well as the government’s large fiscal response to the pandemic, as other potentially inflationary factors.

Disinflationary forces could return if risks from COVID-19 or elsewhere proved more persistent than expected, he said.

But in Haldane’s judgement, inflation risked overshooting the BoE’s 2% target for a sustained period – in contrast to its official forecasts published early this month that showed only a very small overshoot in 2022 and early 2023.

Haldane’s comments put him at the most hawkish end among the nine members of the MPC.

BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Wednesday he saw no evidence that inflation expectations, whether from financial markets or surveys of consumers and businesses, had moved to levels that would worry the BoE.

Source: Reuters (Editing by David Milliken, editing by Larry King)

