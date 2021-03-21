Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2027

Request Download Sample

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.

In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utilities industry, report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market. All the data that has been presented in report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.

Key players in the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market covered in Chapter 13:

Cisco Systems

PAX Technology Limited

Square Inc

MICROS Systems

VeriFone Systems Inc

Toshiba Corporation

Posiflex Technology Inc.

First Data Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Restaurant

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2020-2025 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Forces

Chapter 4 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market

Chapter 9 Europe Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What is the total market value of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market report?

What would be forecast period in the market report?

What is the market value of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market in 2021?

What is the Key Industry Leaders opinion for the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS)?

Which is base year calculated in the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Report?

What are the key trends in the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Report?

What are the market values / growth % of emerging countries?

Which market holds the maximum market share of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market?

