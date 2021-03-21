Global Apparel Accessories Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the elevated demand for face masks caught the industry unprepared to deal with the peaking demand for such items. As even health professionals were out of stock, the first recommendations made to consumers were focused on creating improvised cloth masks at home with old pieces of clothing. Home to one of the largest textile industries in the world, Brazil saw important manufacturers adapt their production lines to respond to the emergency. The efforts t…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201190-apparel-accessories-in-brazil
Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mining-dust-suppressants-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-drivers-market-endpoints-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-09
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-veterinary-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Table of Contents
.
Apparel Accessories in Brazil
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 pandemic made the use of masks mandatory, thus other apparel accessories saw the biggest sales growth
Casual home-office style saw ties suffer one of the biggest impacts in the industry
Masks aside, other apparel accessories saw a difficult year due to social restrictions
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Mass immunisation expected thus reducing demand for masks
Underwear manufacturers, the first to adapt production, remain the mask leaders
Special attention to health/safety will persist and new technologies in fabric gain appeal
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Apparel and footwear suffers historic decline due to COVID-19 pandemic
Brazil among the world’s epicentres of COVID-19
Demand for social responsibility forces innovation
Mass introduction to e-commerce expected to gain traction
Optimism about the future tinged with concerns about intensified social inequality
MARKET DATA
Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 17 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
FACE MASKS
Summary 1 ashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in the Americas – 2020
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bisouv.com/