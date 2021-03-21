Global Footwear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Sales of footwear during the first period of the pandemic were strongly impacted by the lockdown and economic instability. Consumers were unable to venture to the shops and many had reduced incomes due to reduced salaries, struggling businesses, or unemployment. The government implemented schemes to help financially struggling consumers, yet the consumers largely remained cautious and purchased only the necessities.

Euromonitor International’s Footwear in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Children’s Footwear, Men’s Footwear, Women’s Footwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Footwear in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduced demand for footwear as lockdown and diminished purchasing power decrease sales

Sales of footwear following comfort trend as consumers spend more time at home and seek active lifestyles

Affordable brands lead footwear in the UAE

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Occasion-based footwear to start recovery in line with relaxation of social restrictions and consumers returning to the office

Sports footwear and casual, sports-inspired styles to see growing demand as consumers increasingly seek healthier, more active lifestyles

Price-sensitivity leads consumers to demand quality at competitive prices

CATEGORY DATA

