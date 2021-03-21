Global Apparel and Footwear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic had a strongly negative impact on apparel in the UAE, with the category being less essential than industries such as grocery, and thus more prone to fluctuations in demand. Sales dipped significantly during the three-month lockdown, which lead to a domino effect throughout the year and will result in negative growth of the category in 2020. There was an element of recovery upon relaxation of the lockdown, with government encouragement towards shopping during festivals such…

Euromonitor International's Apparel and Footwear in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Apparel and Footwear in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown and reduced salaries negatively affect sales of womenswear

Companies scramble to find fast-sell e-commerce solutions in dramatically changed landscape

Comfortable clothing is most resilient whilst formal wear suffers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce and online marketing campaigns set to form omnichannel approach

Occasion-based apparel to recover as pre-pandemic life resumes

Modest and sports-inspired fashion to continue growing in popularity

CATEGORY DATA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Swimwear and formalwear see steep declines due to lockdown while comfort wear surges in popularity

Casual and sports-inspired apparel continues to see popularity

Landmark Group continues to lead sales, as companies increasingly focus on developing an omnichannel experience

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Men’s formalwear to recover as consumers return to office work

Online marketing campaigns to continue post-COVID-19

Thobes expected to continue benefitting from being national clothing of country

CATEGORY DATA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

School closures and other COVID-19 restrictions negatively impact sales of childrenswear

Landmark Group continues to lead in childrenswear

Rise of e-commerce as parents seek a safe way to shop and online discounts

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Companies set to focus on online marketing and creating ‘Insta-worthy’ trends

Revival of childrenswear sales set to depend upon children’s return to nursery, day-care, schools, and sports activities

Loyalty programmes and discounts expected to be important as consumers continue to experience price-sensitivity

CATEGORY DATA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Suspension of exercise and sports events negatively impacts sales of sportswear

Sports-inspired apparel sees some demand from consumers seeking comfortable clothing to wear around the house

Price-sensitive consumers seek special discounts and increasingly turn online

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sportswear to see increased popularity as gyms reopen and events commence

Sportswear to be influenced by comfort, health, and celebrity trends

Major brands set to maintain strong category hold, though Under Armour will increasingly gain share

CATEGORY DATA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Premium and super premium jeans worse hit as consumers suffer financial hardship

Jeans popular across wide range of consumer groups due to casually attractive look

Landmark Group continues to lead with Max and Splash; Kontoor Brands completes separation from VF Corp

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Aspirational consumers unlikely to afford premium or super premium jeans

Delayed shopping malls to open despite growing share of e-commerce

Jeans manufacturers to continue expanding portfolio to include other in-demand apparel categories

CATEGORY DATA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

….continued

