Global Hosiery Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Hosiery continues to be supported by purchases of sports footwear, particularly sneakers, since it is among the latest style trends for both casual and sports-inspired fashion. However, demand during the first period of the pandemic was negatively impacted by the lockdown, working from home policies, expatriates leaving the country with their families, and diminished disposable income leading to consumers only purchasing necessities. With social outings and a reduction of people working from off…

Euromonitor International’s Hosiery in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Non-Sheer Hosiery, Sheer Hosiery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Hosiery in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Category supported by sports-inspired fashion, but suffers under limited social outings and work-from-home policies

Non-sheer hosiery represents majority of sales

Landmark Group remains the leading player in hosiery

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Hosiery to see more demand as social occasions and activities resume

Price-wars expected as retailers strive to appeal to consumers in economically difficult times

Casual and sport-inspired fashions to boost hosiery recovery and health and wellness boosts interest in active lifestyles

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Hosiery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Hosiery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 Fashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Middle East and Africa – 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

