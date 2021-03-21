Global Apparel Accessories Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Cloth facemasks will register by far the highest growth of any apparel item in 2020, since they went from being used by very few individuals to being mandatory for all when out in public or conducting business. The government imposed strict laws regarding this, and fines will be imposed for anyone not wearing a mask. As such, many companies and individuals started making cloth facemasks available and it began a trend for consumers to match their facemask with the rest of their outfits, especiall…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200574-apparel-accessories-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/container-screening-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-drivers-market-endpoints-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-09

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Accessories market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-diagnostic-ultrasound-machines-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Apparel Accessories in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cloth facemasks see dynamically increased demand due to regulations requiring consumers to wear in public

Lockdowns and diminished purchasing power have a negative impact on category sales

Apparel accessories continues to be dominated by major retail groups

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Social media and online marketing to boost demand for on-trend accessories

Sales of cloth facemasks to see rapid decline when no longer needed in public

Modest fashion trends for women set to boost sales of scarves

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 Fashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Middle East and Africa – 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105