Global Fragrances in Taiwan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Fragrances is set to be among the most dynamic categories in beauty and personal care over the forecast period, with only oral care and sun care set to register higher percentage growth. As during the review period, the main drivers of sales growth over the forecast period are set to be consistent new product development and the regular appearance of new scents, which has proven a reliable way to maintain consumer interest. Prestigious media advertising campaigns and celebrity endorsement are se…

Euromonitor International’s Fragrances in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

FRAGRANCES IN TAIWAN

Euromonitor International

June 2018

Headlines

Prospects

Relatively Strong Sales Growth Expected in the Category Over the Forecast Period

Premium Brands Set To Remain Dominant

Mass Fragrances Likely To Continue Struggling

Competitive Landscape

Fa Hua Fragrance & Cosmetic Co Remains at the Top of A Fragmented Category

Chanel SA Becomes the Second Leading Player, Relegating L’occitane To Third Place

Premium Brands With An International Profile Continue To Dominate Sales….….continued

