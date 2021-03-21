Global Erythropoietin Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Erythropoietin is produced by interstitial fibroblasts in the kidney in close association with peritubular capillary and proximal convoluted tubule. It is also produced in perisinusoidal cells in the liver. While liver production predominates in the fetal and perinatal period, renal production is predominant during adulthood.

Erythropoietin is an essential hormone for red blood cell production. Without it, definitive erythropoiesis does not take place. Under hypoxic conditions, the kidney will produce and secrete erythropoietin to increase the production of red blood cells by targeting CFU-E, proerythroblast and basophilic erythroblast subsets in the differentiation. Erythropoietin has its primary effect on red blood cell progenitors and precursors (which are found in the bone marrow in humans) by promoting their survival through protecting these cells from apoptosis, or cell death.

In this report, we definite one unit for 1ml, except Epoetin-alfa type, which one unit means 10000units/ml

This report contains market size and forecasts of Erythropoietin in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Erythropoietin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Erythropoietin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Vietnam Erythropoietin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Erythropoietin Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Erythropoietin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Erythropoietin production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Erythropoietin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Erythropoietin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

Others

Vietnam Erythropoietin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Erythropoietin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Anemia

Kidney Disorders

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Erythropoietin Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Erythropoietin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Erythropoietin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Vietnam Erythropoietin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Galenica

Emcure

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

3SBio

Biocon

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Erythropoietin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Erythropoietin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Erythropoietin Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Erythropoietin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Erythropoietin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Erythropoietin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Erythropoietin Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Erythropoietin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Erythropoietin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Erythropoietin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Erythropoietin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Erythropoietin Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Erythropoietin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Erythropoietin Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Erythropoietin Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Erythropoietin Companies

…continued

