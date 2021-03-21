Global Erythropoietin Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Erythropoietin is produced by interstitial fibroblasts in the kidney in close association with peritubular capillary and proximal convoluted tubule. It is also produced in perisinusoidal cells in the liver. While liver production predominates in the fetal and perinatal period, renal production is predominant during adulthood.

ALSO READ : https://ext-5533608.livejournal.com/227466.html

Erythropoietin is an essential hormone for red blood cell production. Without it, definitive erythropoiesis does not take place. Under hypoxic conditions, the kidney will produce and secrete erythropoietin to increase the production of red blood cells by targeting CFU-E, proerythroblast and basophilic erythroblast subsets in the differentiation. Erythropoietin has its primary effect on red blood cell progenitors and precursors (which are found in the bone marrow in humans) by promoting their survival through protecting these cells from apoptosis, or cell death.

ALSO READ : https://agreatertown.com/india_un/deep_learning_market_booming_trends_share_growth_challenges_key_players_industry_segments_and_competitors_analysis_000260075836

In this report, we definite one unit for 1ml, except Epoetin-alfa type, which one unit means 10000units/ml

This report contains market size and forecasts of Erythropoietin in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Erythropoietin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Erythropoietin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Thailand Erythropoietin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Erythropoietin Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/top-trends-driving-the-global-coffee-pods-and-capsules-market-mrfr-reveals-the-forecast-for-2019-to-2025-2021-02-08

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Erythropoietin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Erythropoietin production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Erythropoietin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Thailand Erythropoietin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

Others

Thailand Erythropoietin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Thailand Erythropoietin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Anemia

Kidney Disorders

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Erythropoietin Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Erythropoietin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Erythropoietin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Thailand Erythropoietin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Galenica

Emcure

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

3SBio

Biocon

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Erythropoietin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Erythropoietin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Erythropoietin Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Erythropoietin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Erythropoietin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Erythropoietin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Erythropoietin Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Erythropoietin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Erythropoietin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Erythropoietin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Erythropoietin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Erythropoietin Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Erythropoietin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Erythropoietin Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Erythropoietin Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Erythropoietin Companies

4 Sights by Product

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105