Global Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in the US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Fine wines/champagne and spirits registered one of the strongest growth rates among all luxury product subcategories in 2019 as US consumers increasingly prioritise spending their discretionary income on memorable, social experiences over material goods. Luxury brandy and cognac performed strongest in the category as cognac brands including LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Hennessy and Rémy Cointreau’s Rémy Martin brands continued to advertise heavily across a variety of media platforms, with…

Euromonitor International’s Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Fine Wines, Luxury Spirits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Fine Wines/champagne and Spirits in the US

Euromonitor International

February 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Luxury Brandy and Cognac Leads Strong Fine Wines/champagne and Spirits Growth

Celebrity-sponsored Luxury Tequilas Drive Other Luxury Spirits Growth

Spirits Brands Market To Existing Niche Fan Bases

Competitive Landscape

Moët Hennessy USA Leads With Strong Portfolio of Brands

Grocery Retailers Remain Dominant Channel, But E-commerce Grows

Tariffs and Cannabis Pose Looming Threats To Fine Wines/champagne and Spirits

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Distribution of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

….Continued

