Global Dishwashing in Sweden Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the Swedish government emphasised increased hygiene practices such as hand washing and social distancing. While Sweden did not enter lockdown in 2020, the Swedish government did recommend people to work from home where possible. More time spent at home resulted in consumers frequenting foodservice outlets less which meant more eating at home occasions resulting in more dishes to wash and subsequently a greater need for dishwashing. As a result, there was an increa…

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashing in Sweden market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Dishwashing in Sweden

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Work from home increases dishwashing occasions in 2020

Automatic dishwashing powder perceived as old-fashioned and continued strong movement to sustainability in 2020

Yes remains the biggest brand on market, while Finish is a growing brand in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Greater emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene set to boost dishwashing over forecast period

Sustainability continues to shape product development over forecast period

New eco-friendly brands will be hard pressed as existing brands innovate

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

