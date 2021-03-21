Global Air Care in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

After seeing solid retail volume growth over most of the review period, air care turned to decline in 2020, with current value sales continuing to rise due to price increases. The vast majority of air care sales come from car air fresheners. Indonesian drivers tend to spend a long time in their cars due to heavy traffic. In addition, they also often like to take food or snacks in the car to eat or to bring home for the family. Therefore, car air fresheners are seen as being important to maintain…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051619-air-care-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Indonesia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aluminum-squeeze-tube-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-uv-curable-coatings-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Air Care in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The dominant category, car air fresheners, declines due to COVID-19

Non-essential nature of air care products contributes to decline

Increasing sophistication contributes to price rises

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Higher growth than in the review period as the consumer base expands

Rising car ownership and taxi services will maintain growth for car air fresheners

Busier lives will lead to demand for fragrance innovations such as aromatherapy

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2018-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105