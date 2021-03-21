Global Hot Drinks Packaging in the United Kingdom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

With the plethora of innovations in the hot drinks landscape, brands have started to invest in premium formats with new blends, flavours and cleaner labels to provide consumers with diverse product ranges at different prices. This diversifying portfolio both in tea and coffee has further impacted the packaging industry as new entrants need to highlight their sustainability credentials and truly embrace new formats, which are protective of the environment. Lavazza is launching a range of “Eco Cap…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952632-hot-drinks-packaging-in-the-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks Packaging in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-outbreak-global-outbreak-global-yacht-charters-industry-market-research-report-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Hot Drinks Packaging in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Premiumisation reaches new heights and influences new packaging formats

Other hot drinks struggle to innovate with new packaging formats

A new era for hot drinks packaging in foodservice

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105