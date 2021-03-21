Global Soft Drinks Packaging in Switzerland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

As health concerns continue to influence consumer purchasing decisions, packaging is playing a critical role in positioning sugarised soft drinks as permissible indulgences. In Switzerland, consumers are increasingly seeking portion control and are tending to purchase soft drinks in smaller formats, enabling them to keep consuming their preferred soft drinks while reducing their daily sugar intake. Cola carbonates packaged in 500ml bottles are thus seeing a sharp decline whilst smaller sizes, su…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952544-soft-drinks-packaging-in-switzerland

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks Packaging in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-longitudinally-submerged-arc-welding-pipe-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sulfone-polymers-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Soft Drinks Packaging in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Portion control offered by smaller packs in response to concerns over sugar intake

Sustainability in focus, boosting interest in recycled and recyclable packaging

While retail innovation is limited, more sophisticated and elegant packaging is developed for foodservice

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105