Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Switzerland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Frozen processed fruit and vegetables packaging total retail unit volume saw marginal decline in 2019 and during the review period as a whole, with this set to continue into the forecast period. Sales are suffering from consumers’ increasing preference for fresh produce, which is increasingly viewed as healthier, tastier and more nutritious than processed options. Frozen processed fruit and vegetables packaging is projected to see some growth, as frozen products are considered healthy and offer…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Limited packaging innovation amidst declining consumer demand

Flexible plastic benefits from widening range of single-serve packs in frozen processed vegetables

Stand-up pouches offer stand-out appeal and convenience

….Continued

