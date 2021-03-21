Global Soft Drinks Packaging in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Major soft drinks players have been adapting to changing government policies and social demand for sustainability in packaging. For examples, they are replacing their coloured plastic bottles with clear bottles to increase the recycling rate. Unlike clear bottles, coloured bottles are difficult to recycle and have a significantly lower recycling rate. The South Korean government has also focused on change. Responding to high concerns over recycling, the government has revised the Resources Recyc…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952469-soft-drinks-packaging-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks Packaging in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-onshore-oil-and-gas-pipeline-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-11

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-air-powered-dock-levelers-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Soft Drinks Packaging in South Korea

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Increasing concerns over recycling lead to changed bottle colours

Label marketing becomes an important strategy used to appeal to millennial consumers

Increasing demand for small and single-portion packaging

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105