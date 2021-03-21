Global Discounters in Nigeria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Discounters remained an emerging channel in 2019, with only two players present on the landscape; Dia and U Save. Despite this, awareness of the channel is growing due to its favourable low prices and wide variety of products. The channel will continue to grow over the forecast period, in line with the growing population of convenience-driven young adults, who seek shopping experiences that fulfil their needs. The growing population of low to middle-income consumers that demand bulk purchases at…

Euromonitor International’s Discounters in Nigeria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Discounters in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Discounters is an emerging channel, driven by the growth of younger, convenience-driven consumers

Increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of discounters and its low price points will drive growth across the forecast period

Price-sensitive consumers are set to drive up value sales in discounts, which will further benefit from new players entering the landscape

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Dia continues to lead discounters, benefiting from locating itself within residential neighbourhoods where demand is high

Newer player U-Save ranks second, driving sales through offering cost-savings to consumers

As discounters continues to grow, there will be an increase in competitors on the landscape

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2019

Table 2 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2019

Table 3 Discounters GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Discounters GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

….Continued

