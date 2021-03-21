Global Traction Converter Market Research Report 2024

Traction converters are converters that supply traction motors, including high power diodes and thyristors, capacitors and reactors. The function of the traction converter is to convert the electric energy between the DC system and the AC system, and to control and regulate various traction motors to control the operation of the locomotive.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6244426-traction-converter-market-in-malaysia-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of Traction Converter in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Traction Converter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Traction Converter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Malaysia Traction Converter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Traction Converter Market 2019 (%)

The global Traction Converter market was valued at 2270 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2547.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Traction Converter market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Traction Converter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medium-voltage-cables-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-11

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Traction Converter production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Traction Converter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Malaysia Traction Converter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Propulsion Converter

Integrated Compact Converter

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iot-processors-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-14

Malaysia Traction Converter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Malaysia Traction Converter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

EMU

Metro and DEMU

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Traction Converter Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Traction Converter Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Traction Converter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Malaysia Traction Converter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ABB

CRRC

Siemens

Ingeteam

Bombardier

Voith

Toshiba

CAF Power & Automation

Končar

Medha

Inovance

Table of Contents

.1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Traction Converter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Traction Converter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

.

.

.

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105