Global Hypermarkets in Nigeria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The ease of making bulk purchases from a wide variety of products, partnered with easy car parking facilities and a pleasant environment drove the growth of hypermarkets across 2019 – encouraging consumers to shift towards the modern retail channels. Consumers enjoy that they can park their cars conveniently with less risk of damage or theft when compared to other retail environments. Being generally located in shopping malls where there are also entertainment options available, hypermarkets in

Euromonitor International’s Hypermarkets in Nigeria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Hypermarkets in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Easy bulk-purchasing partnered with convenient car parking facilities will continue to drive growth in hypermarkets

The opening of new outlets is expected to continue over the forecast period, boosting growth for hypermarkets

Growth is boosted by instore facilities, promotions and a pleasant shopping environment

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Ltd dominates the landscape, with stores in strategic locations that attract young adults through the doors

Next Cash & Carry competes against Shoprite, set to expand its outlets over the forecast period

Hypermarkets compete with other modern grocery retailers, offering a wide variety of goods to consumers

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Hypermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Hypermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Hypermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Hypermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Hypermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Hypermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Hypermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Hypermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

