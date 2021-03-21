Global Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in Nigeria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The growth of the Nigerian economy, following on from weak growth over 2016-2018, drove sales of home and garden specialist retailers in 2019. Over the forecast period, increasing employment and business activities are expected to lead to workers being better able to afford the types of goods sold in these outlets. While many consumers had reverted to unbranded and second-hand products during the slow economic growth across the review period, branded products sold by players such as Bedmate and…

Euromonitor International’s Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in Nigeria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Grocery Specialists.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden Specialist Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

An increase in economic growth and a rise in consumers trading-up drove sales in 2019

The growing urban population of Nigeria supports the demand for home and garden specialist retailers

The increasing number of new homeowners is driving growth in home and garden specialist retailers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Vitafoam Nigeria leads the landscape, with high levels of consumer confidence and quality goods

Mouka Foam comes in second place, with the largest number of outlets in the country and frequent advertising campaigns

As the economy recovers, consumers are set to switch back to branded goods

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 8 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 9 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

….Continued

