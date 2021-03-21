Global Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Nigeria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Health and beauty specialist retailers are growing at a fast past in Nigeria, due to the importance of healthy living and the increase in females purchasing cosmetics and appealing fragrances.

Euromonitor International’s Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Nigeria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Grocery Specialists.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Nigeria

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Sales are driven by Nigerians increasing awareness of health issues

Chemist/pharmacies are converting to become health and beauty specialist retailers, increasing value sales by offering a wider variety of goods

Young adult female adults are boosting sales of make-up, driving sales for beauty specialists

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The landscape sees growing competition from supermarkets, hypermarkets and direct selling channels

Health Plus Integrated Pharmacy leads the landscape, offering a wide range of health-related products to consumers

Beauty specialist retailer Essenza comes in second, offering a wide range of premium fragrances, cosmetics and skin care

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 8 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 9 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 10 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth

….Continued

