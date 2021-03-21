Global Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Nigeria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Electronics and appliance specialist retailers posted strong growth over much of the review period, but a drop in money in circulation and the slow growth of the economy since 2016 impacted the channel’s performance. Most consumers in the lower-income bracket who previously purchased new electronics and appliances resorted to second-hand products in some cases. However, the strong recovery in 2019 led to higher growth, and this is expected to continue over the forecast period, where the rise in…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952304-electronics-and-appliance-specialist-retailers-in-nigeria

Euromonitor International’s Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Nigeria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-world-compound-bow-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Non-Grocery Specialists.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ambulatory-care-services-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

The growing urban population and rise in disposable incomes is set to boost growth over the forecast period

Innovations in electronic goods continue to drive sales and attract tech-savvy young adults

Increasing internet access and the rise of busy lifestyles sees an increase sales for mobile phones and convenient appliances

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Slot Systems leads a highly fragmented channel, offering quality mobile phones to Nigerian consumers

Fouani Nigeria Ltd comes in second, attracting consumers through after-sales support, and products to suit all consumer income-levels

Cash & carry is a popular electronics and appliances retailer, while hypermarkets remain competitive

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105